Investigators release name of man shot and killed by Blackfoot police

BLACKFOOT — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by Blackfoot Police officers after he stabbed a woman.

Police reports show Blackfoot police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Broadway Street at around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they discovered Jacob T. Eldridge, 24, was holding a 20-year-old woman against her will.

Once on the scene, Eldridge did not comply with officers’ commands and stabbed the woman with a knife, according to a police news release.

Officers then used lethal force and fired their weapons to stop Eldridge from further injuring the victim.

Eldridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance. She was treated and later released.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The incident is still under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department.