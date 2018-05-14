Man killed after ultralight aircraft crashes into field

SALMON — A Salmon man was killed Monday afternoon when his ultralight aircraft crashed into a farmer’s field.

The 55-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found in the field near the Salmon airport around 12:20 p.m., according to Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner.

“We’re not sure why or how he crashed. He was in an ultralight aircraft when he went down,” Penner tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Detectives continue their investigation.