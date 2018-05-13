Shooting for a Cure raises money for cancer research

POCATELLO – Cancer research is something everyone can get behind.

All day Saturday, archers young and old were hitting the course up at the Pocatello Field Archer’s Club House.

They were working alongside daybreak family archery to raise money for relay for life, during their shooting for a cure event.

Sheena Hirschi, Organizer of Shooting for a Cure, said “Cancer affects everybody… Everybody knows somebody who has had it… Somebody who died from it… It’s just being able to get out and try to feel like you’re actually doing something about it and helping out those that need it…”

There are some difficult shots on the course, including a moose that is a full 100 yards away.

But the course invites anyone of all skills, and maintains a fun atmosphere.

Landon Crawford, a participant, said “Anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter if your disabled have one arm or not able to walk… Or just want to shoot… It’s just a fun sport…”

It was 5 dollars per entry, but between their usual archers, and people who had never held a bow before, the money adds up.

And between the shoot and the raffle, for a new bow, the event brought in serious interest in the hobby and a good cause.

Hirschi said “Every year it gets a little bit bigger… This is our fifth year doing it and each year we’ve gotten more and more shooters… And we’ve had a lot of return customers…”

The ‘shooting for a cure’ event is held every year on mother’s day weekend.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.