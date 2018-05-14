Taco Bell Arena becomes first sensory inclusive college arena in country

The following is a news release and photos from Taco Bell Arena.

BOISE — KultureCity has partnered with the Taco Bell Arena, home of the Boise State University Broncos and Boise State University, to make the Taco Bell Arena the First Certified Sensory Inclusive College Arena in the United States. This new initiative promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory need who visit the Taco Bell Arena.

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using their resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs. In the past year alone, KultureCity has created several sensory inclusive venues and events, including the NFL Super Bowl, NFL Pro-Bowl, about 19 NBA arenas, a growing number of NFL and MLB stadiums, as well as public facilities like zoos, science centers and aquariums across the nation.

The Sensory Inclusion Certification process entailed staff at the Taco Bell Arena being trained by leading medical professionals on how to assist guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Guests experiencing a sensory overload will receive a Sensory Bag equipped with: noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

Sensory sensitivities, or challenges with sensory regulation, are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation by noise, sound or crowded environments.

“Because these stimuli are so prevalent at live events, it is extremely important to be able to mitigate some of the impact for sensory-sensitive guests” says Taco Bell Arena.

With its new certification, the Taco Bell Arena is now better prepared to assist guests in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event.

“Being able to witness a large university make such an important and monumental change to it’s culture and community, in order to improve the lives of each of their community members, no matter their ability, is truly astonishing. Knowing that Boise State University is the first university to have an arena that is sensory inclusive leads the movement in higher education becoming inclusive for all.” Traci Johnson, Executive Director, KultureCity.

All of the programs and events that the arena hosts will now be sensory inclusive, and the Taco Bell Arena staff are proud to be the first college venue in the nation to be able to provide Sensory Bags to guests in need.