 President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Idaho - East Idaho News
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President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Idaho

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

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Wind gusts reached over 80 mph on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, according to the National Weather Service. The weather caused fallen trees, broken power lines, tipped semis and other vehicles, and even collapsed buildings. | Courtesy Lori Jones
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The following is a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Idaho to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by straight-line winds from Dec. 16-18, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the straight-line winds in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties.

Vincent J. Maykovich has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

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