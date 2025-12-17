Two children critically injured after high winds downed trees in Twin Falls - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — Two children waiting for a school bus were critically injured Wednesday morning when old trees and power lines fell down.

It happened near 3400 North and 3100 East in Twin Falls, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

“Earlier this morning, a serious incident occurred when high winds caused several old, internally rotten trees to fall, knocking down power lines, and critically injuring two children who were waiting for the bus,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Emergency crews from the Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s responded to the scene, along with Idaho Power.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office

“Please be mindful of wind-related dangers, especially around older or weakened trees, loose debris, and outdoor structures. If possible, avoid areas with large or aging trees until conditions improve,” the Facebook post says.

Wind has caused severe issues in eastern Idaho, resulting in power outages and damage to buildings and other structures.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday morning, a little before 10 p.m. The warning was in effect for parts of eastern Idaho until 10:45 a.m. for “destructive 80 mph winds.”

A high wind warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. for many parts of eastern Idaho.

