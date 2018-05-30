Televangelist says God told him to get a new private jet

NEW ORLEANS — A televangelist based in New Orleans says God told him his ministry needs a new private jet.

In a video posted last week, Jesse Duplantis said it was “one of the greatest statements the Lord ever told me.”

“So think about this,” he said as he showed pictures of the ministry’s previous private aircraft. “All this was paid cash, this was paid cash, this was paid cash. And the new ones will be paid cash also. Now let me make this announcement so everybody can understand it, I don’t own the plane. This belongs to the ministry. Jesus tell you– he said, ‘I go by the way of the grave.’ The next person that takes this ministry will use that. Just like we use all the different things that are happening in our ministry today.”

Duplantis requested his viewers send money because a new plane would help “save lives.”

“I really believe, if Jesus was physically on the earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey. He’d be in an airplane preaching the gospel all over the world,” he said.