UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning now in Bingham and Bonneville counties

UPDATE:

Thunderstorm warnings have now been issued in parts of northwestern Bingham and Bonneville counties as the storm moves north.

This warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

As of 4:20 p.m., the storm was 16 miles west of Blackfoot and moving northeast at 25 mph.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Quarter-sized hail is also falling.

ORIGNIAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of Bingham, Power, Butte and Blaine counties.

The warning is in effect until about 4:30 p.m., according to the national weather service.

As of 3:40 p.m. the storm was moving northwest from the American Falls Reservoir at 20 mph.

Quarter-sized hail and very heavy rainfall is expected in the area. Damage to vehicles is expected.

A separate storm is being tracked 18 miles south of Craters of the Moon and is moving northwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail, brief heavy rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible with this storm as it moves toward Arco through 5 p.m. Sunday.

