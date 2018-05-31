WATCH: EastIdahoNews.com users capture rain, hailstorm and aftermath on video

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Weather

A thunder and lightning storm, complete with heavy hail, downpours and a tornado warning, hit eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon.

Many of you sent EastIdahoNews.com video and photos of the storm. Watch above to see some of what you captured during the memorable weather event.

If you have video or photos to share, please email news@eastidahonews.com.

