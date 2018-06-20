Donations now being accepted at Idaho Falls Goodwill

The following is a news release from Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain.

IDAHO FALLS – The new Idaho Falls Goodwill store is set to open August 2nd. In preparation for getting the racks and shelves fully stocked, the store is now accepting donations. According to store manager Brandon Webber, people can bring donations of gently used clothing and household items to the Goodwill truck parked in the lot outside the store location at 540 East 17th Street, between 10 am and 6 pm, Monday through Friday.

The 21,560 square foot Goodwill facility will have approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, with the remaining space dedicated to donations processing and storage. A Grand Opening celebration is planned for the opening day on August 2nd, with doors opening at 8 am.

“We are very excited for this new opportunity in Idaho Falls,” stated Brandon Webber, store manager. “Donors may think they’re just cleaning out their closet, but giving gently used items to Goodwill, also gives someone a chance to change their life,” he said. According to Webber, Goodwill employees learn valuable skills that benefit them throughout their careers — skills like customer service, cashiering, truck driving, time management, teamwork, and goal setting.

Goodwill stores in southern Idaho, Montana and Utah are part of Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc., a non-profit organization with employment and job training, community integration and housing for adults with intellectual disabilities, children’s therapy, and health-related programs for adults and seniors. Easter Seals-Goodwill provides 42 different programs in 42 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.