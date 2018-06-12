Entertainment lineup announced for 4th of July Riverfest

IDAHO FALLS — Seven talented local bands will take the Teton Toyota Stage at the Mountain View Hospital Riverfest 4th of July celebration presented by D.L. Evans Bank and Doug Andrus Distributing.

The musical acts will perform throughout the day at Snake River Landing. Visitors will enjoy the impressive music as they celebrate Independence Day before watching the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi.

“It’s the biggest party in Idaho on the 4th,” said Mike Nelson, Riverbend Communications Operations Manager. “We have ten hours of epic music entertainment lined up and it’s absolutely free. Everybody wants to be at Snake River Landing for the 4th of July, bands included.”

Here is a list of the performers:

11:30 a.m. Joe And Jacie Sites — country, bluegrass, folk

12:50 p.m. The Voltz – rock originals and covers

2:10 p.m. DLR – rock covers

3:30 p.m. McMurphy Bros & Co. – 60s, 70s folk

4:50 p.m. Clint King – country

6:10 p.m. The Opskamatrists – ska, reggae, punk

7:45 p.m. Malibu Revue – 50s, 60s oldies

Specific details about parking, traffic flow, vendors and other information will be released in the coming days. Visit the Riverfest Facebook page for more details.