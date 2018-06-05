Free meals for teachers, school employees at Red Robin Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is thanking teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers by giving free food on Tuesday.

Employees much have a school ID and the offer is valid for a Tavern Double Burger and an order of bottomless steak fries.

The offer is good for all five of the Tavern Double burgers, including the Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double, Sir Acha Tavern double, Red’s Tavern Double, the Smoky Jack Tavern Double and the limited-time Taco Tavern Double.

