Idaho Falls attractions launch discounted summer adventure pass

The following is a news release.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls has joined the ranks of cities worldwide that offer convenient passes to encourage tourists and locals to visit popular attractions. However, unlike many other cities, the brand-new Idaho Falls Adventure Pass is not offered by an outside party. Rather, a group of local attractions – The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM), Idaho Falls Arts Council (IFAC), Idaho Falls Zoo, and Museum of Idaho (MOI) – has banded together to offer it themselves. The passes are available now at www.ifadventurepass.com.

Idaho Falls Adventure Pass offers two options: individual and family passes. Individual passes grant one admission (for a person of any age) to visit four attractions:

TAM, the ARTitorium on Broadway, the zoo, and MOI.

Family passes grant admission to the same organizations for up to two adults and up to four kids. Each pass also grants free admission or discounts to four other family-friendly institutions: the Battle Zone, East Idaho Aquarium, iJump Idaho, and Kids Town at the Falls.

Individual passes are $20, and family passes are $75.

“We’ve long loved the idea of a multi-attraction pass, because it really helps open doors for all of us,” said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council. “It’s perfect for engaging tourists and those new to our community, but it is also a great way to encourage long-time eastern Idaho residents to visit some places they may have never been before. All of our organizations complement each other and make our community a really rich one.”

Passes valid for Summer 2018 are currently on sale and can be used anytime until the zoo closes for the season in October. After that, the remaining institutions plan to offer a winter pass.

All of the proceeds from the pass will go back to the participating organizations to cover the costs of marketing and offering the pass. Since the organizations will not profit directly from the passes – which are sold at a discount – they simply hope to benefit from increased awareness, attendance, and cross-promotion.

“We’ve all been working together for many years to make this pass a reality,” stated Zoo Education Curator Sunny Katseanes. “It’s such a great feeling to see it finally come to fruition.”