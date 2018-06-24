Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly threatening family members with shotgun

Share This

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 23rd at approximately 8:20 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence near Foothill Rd. and Panarama Dr. to a report of a domestic disturbance between family members. It was reported that an intoxicated male adult had threatened family members with a shotgun and had fired at least one shot. The male was identified as 39 year old Colin J. Dean of Idaho Falls, and it was reported he was in the residence with two young children making threats to shoot at Law Enforcement if they approached.

Members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the area to create a safe perimeter and begin communicating with Mr. Dean. The Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team also responded to the scene to assist due to the geography of the area and surrounding residences. During this time Mr. Dean had unexpectedly exited the residence and moved toward a nearby vehicle. Deputies on the perimeter quickly made contact with Dean and were able to safely take him into custody. Deputies and SWAT Team members then searched the residence and found both children safe and returned them to family members.

No one was injured as a result of this incident and Mr. Dean was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Aggravated Assault. Any further potential charges are pending while Deputies continue to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.