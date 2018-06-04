Man who was driving over 100 mph before fatal crash pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

IDAHO FALLS — A local man charged with vehicular manslaughter has pleaded guilty.

Jacob Koplin, 21, of Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for a crash that resulted in the death of Michael Hinkley, 21, on Aug. 5, 2017. Under the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend the judge withhold judgment to send Koplin on a rider program.

The plea agreement is not binding on the court, meaning the judge is free to deviate from the agreement, and Koplin will not be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea.

During the hearing, Koplin’s defense attorney, Curtis Smith, and Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said they will make joint recommendations concerning Koplin’s sentence at his sentencing hearing.

Koplin is scheduled to be sentenced July 30.

He was driving east on 33rd North on Aug. 5, with Hinckley in the passenger seat, according to court documents. Koplin crossed a double yellow line into oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass a service vehicle. He collided head-on with a Dodge truck.

The crash on 33rd North that resulted in the death of Michael Hinkley in August 2017. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Hinckley died as a result of his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

According to documents, when police investigators processed the Infiniti for evidence the speedometer showed 70 mph. 33rd North is an unmarked 50 mph country road. Using security camera footage from a nearby home, police were able to determine Koplin was traveling around 109 mph on a section of the road shortly before the crash happened.