UPDATE: Pocatello man arrested after high speed chase

IDAHO FALLS — Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Tod Casey, 52, of Pocatello following a high speed chase that ended in Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

The chase began just south of Firth on U.S. Highway 91 at around 7:45 a.m.

Casey, who was driving a four-door sedan, was traveling 75 mph in a 55 zone. He then entered Firth, which is a 35 mph zone, at the same speed, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Deputies chased him, and were joined by Shelley Police officers when the chase reached Shelley.

The chase ended at the intersection of 17th Street and Yellowstone Avenue in Idaho Falls when Casey’s vehicle was stuck by another car.

Officers approached the crashed vehicle with guns drawn and took Casey into custody.

No one was injured during the chase or the crash.

Casey was arrested for felony eluding police and misdemeanor reckless driving and booked into the Bingham County Jail.

Michael Todd Casey | Bingham County Jail