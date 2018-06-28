East Idaho native who spent years searching for birth mother will be featured on “20/20”

POCATELLO — A former Pocatello woman who spent years searching for her biological mother will be featured on ABC’s “20/20” next week.

Andrea Klug-Napier, 31, now lives in Basalt, Colorado. In 1987, she was adopted by Idaho State University education professor emerita Beverly Klug and her late first husband, Joseph Napier, through Idaho Health and Welfare in Coeur d’ Alene.

Klug-Napier was contacted by ABC News after she posted a picture on Facebook asking for help finding her birth mother. The photo said: My name is Andrea. I was born on April 30, 1987 at Kootenai Hospital under the name “Baby Girl Beach.” My birth mother, “Amy Beach,” from San Diego, California, left the hospital 12 hours later.

Klug-Napier was placed into foster care when she was 6-½ weeks old and her adoption took place nine months later.

“Andrea put her request for information on Facebook, then somebody from ‘20/20’ picked it up and decided it would make a good story,” Klug said in a news release. “They have shot different segments, but they finished the taping with us in March. ABC was fabulous to work with.”

Beverly Klug | Courtesy: Idaho State University

Klug, who was a professor in the College of Education and has authored and co-authored several books, said she brought her daughter to class after they adopted her. Andrea was well-known by ISU College of Education faculty and staff, and even some students.

Klug would not reveal how the story turns out, except to say “it is a wonderful story.”

This episode will air July 6 at 9 p.m. KIFI.