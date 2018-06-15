Popular Mexican, pizza restaurants under construction in Ammon

AMMON — A new pizza place and a popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant are coming to the Sandcreek Commons Shopping Center in Ammon.

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza and Costa Vida will be part of a new multi-tenant restaurant and retail building just south of the traffic signal at Sunnyside Road and Eagle Drive. Crews have started construction on the building with plans to open by early 2019.

“We are excited to continue the development of Sandcreek Commons with the addition of this new building,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures, developer of the shopping center. “We look forward to the opening of Costa Vida, Blaze Pizza and other businesses as we continue to expand the dining and shopping options available in the local area.”

Blaze Pizza describes itself as a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s’more pies. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize signature pizzas or create their own. The chain, which opened its first restaurant in 2012, has over 245 locations across the country.

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, which has been at 3000 South 25th East for 12 years, will move to its new location by the end of the year. The restaurant was originally Bajio but converted to Costa Vida around eight years ago.

Costa Vida has been at its current location since 2006, when the restaurant was originally Bajio. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s been really good and we’ve enjoyed being here but we want to serve our customers with a drive-thru. This new location will allow us to do that,” owner Randy Robinson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There are a ton of people that don’t want to get out of their car and a drive-thru will allow us to quickly give them their food.”

Robinson also owns the Costa Vida restaurants in Pocatello and Rexburg. His Pocatello store moved to a new location last year with a drive-thru and “it’s been a big hit.”

“Drive-thrus seem to be the way to go. They’re fast, convenient and really good for business,” Robinson says.

The Ammon Costa Vida will have a different feel and be fresh, up-to-date and welcoming to customers, according to Robison. He says the quality of food, top customer service and comfortable environment will remain the same.

“Fingers crossed we can serve our first burrito before the end of the year,” Robinson says.

The 8,712 square foot building that Costa Vida and Blaze will occupy also has approximately 2,500 square feet available for lease. Building and site work are being constructed by RJ Taylor Construction and HK Contractors. Dixon & Associates designed the building and the civil engineer is Horrocks Engineers.