UPDATE: Roads reopen after gas leak in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

All roads were reopened as of noon.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

The gas leak on Sunnyside Road has been secured and power is slowly being restored to customers in the area, according to Ammon Fire Department spokesman Jon Molbert.

Molbert says the power was shut off as crews surveyed transformers to make sure they did not have residual vapors.

Sunnyside Road remains closed from Hitt Road to Hillcrest until everything has been secured.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Intermountain Gas are working to repair a breached gas line on Eagle Drive off Sunnyside Road.

Construction crews working in the Sandcreek Commons development accidentally severed a gas line around 9 a.m. Friday.

Several surrounding streets — including parts of Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road have been blocked off.



There have been no reports of evacuations at this time.

It’s unclear when the line will be fixed.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.