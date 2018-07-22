After a moose with calves was spotted near American Falls, authorities urge caution

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

AMERICAN FALLS – A cow moose with twin calves has been observed in the area near Willow Bay Marina on American Falls Reservoir in southeast Idaho.

Though there have been no reported conflicts with this moose family so far, the public is being asked to exercise caution when recreating in this area.

“Moose are known to charge people when they feel threatened,” says Jennifer Jackson, Regional Conservation Educator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “Mama moose in particular are defensive of their young and may charge if people get too close.”

Signs have been posted in the Willow Bay Marina area to caution people about the moose and her young. The signs advise the public:

If you see a moose, keep your distance. Moose, especially those with calves, are defensive and may charge.

If you see a moose calf by itself, keep your distance and watch for its mother. Don’t get between a mom and her calf. She may charge.

Use caution if walking with dogs. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior from moose.

Regardless of where your outdoor adventures take you this summer, just remember you are sharing the landscape with various wildlife species, including mothers with young. For your safety, please give wildlife their space. If you have any questions or concerns about wildlife encounters, please contact your regional Fish and Game office.