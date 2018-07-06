Bingham County man arrested for allegedly killing wife

Share This

ABERDEEN — An Aberdeen man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges for the death of his wife.

Eugene R. Ruff, 63, was booked into the Bingham County Jail on Thursday night.

Police reports show the Bingham County Dispatch Center received a call from a residence at 3200 West 2202 South in Aberdeen around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived from the Aberdeen Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office it was determined that a Bettilee P. Ruff, 62, was deceased, according to a news release.

Bingham County and Blackfoot Police detectives were called to the scene to investigate. After contacting Eugene Ruff authorities say they determined he had killed his wife.

The cause of death has not been released pending an autopsy, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland told EastIdahoNews.com.

Eugene R. Ruff is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.