UPDATE: Large emergency response after trash cans catch fire at potato warehouse

SHELLEY — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the GPOD of Idaho facility at 865 East 1400 North in Shelley Wednesday night.

When crews arrived around 9:30 p.m. they discovered several trash cans near the potato processing plant were burning, Shelley-Firth Fire District Chief Randy Adams told EastIdahoNews.com.

The blaze was quickly put out, and due to the cinder-block construction of the facility, it was not damaged.

“The fire was just burning for a few minutes, it was nothing major,” Adams said.

It’s not clear how the fire started in the cans, but Adams said there were no signs of arson.

No injuries were reported and property damage was limited to trash cans.

Courtesy photo