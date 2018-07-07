Fire crews investigating house fire in Ucon

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Emergency crews are investigating a house fire in Ucon.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started around noon Saturday at 6020 East 129 North. Multiple structures were threatened, including a home, a shop, a barn and a camp trailer.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire away from the home and the shop. The barn and the camp trailer are a total loss.

No injuries have been reported at this time. IFFD is working with Ucon Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.