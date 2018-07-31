Idaho Department of Correction seeks another east Idaho walkaway

Share This

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a walkaway from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center who went missing while volunteering in the community.

Destiny Elizabeth Stoops, 21, was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 800 block of South Second Avenue in Pocatello, according to a IDOC news release.

She is white, has green eyes and brown hair. She is 5-feet, one-inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has a fair complexion.

Stoops was in jail for drugs and eluding a peace officer. Stoops was eligible to be considered for parole on March 26, 2020. Her sentence was to have been completed on March 25, 2027.

Anyone with information about Stoops’ whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

Stoops is not the only recent walkaway in eastern Idaho.

Randall Grant Brunette, Jr., 35, walked away from a work assignment along U.S. Highway 20, north of Idaho Falls on July 21. He is still missing.

Kirsten Walz, 39, walked away from a work crew attached to the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center on July 20. She was recaptured a day later.

In April, another man escaped from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center for about a week before he was arrested again.