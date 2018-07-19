Idaho Falls man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Samuel S. Gale, 32, of Idaho Falls was booked in Bonneville County Jail Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators with Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children made the arrest following an investigation that began last September.

The ICAC Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service all assisted.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.