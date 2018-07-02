Man accused of breaking into home, violently raping mother with children nearby

Share This

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

ST. ANTHONY — A local man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and violently beating and raping her while her young children were nearby.

Forrest Whittington, 27, was arrested on June 22, after the victim reported the rape. When deputies arrived at her home, they noted she had severe bruises on her face and a cut under her eye that required 17 stitches.

According to court documents, the victim told deputies she and her two sons, ages six and 11, were sleeping in her room when Whittington allegedly broke into the home. She said she was yanked out of bed around five a.m. to Whittington holding a knife.

He allegedly told her to come with him and she was dragged and pushed out of the bedroom. The victim said she fought him but was worried about angering him to the point where he might hurt her boys. She said she kept asking him to stop and not to hurt her children.

For 30-40 minutes, the victim says Whittington beat and hit her and then forced her into sex despite attempts to fight him off. Documents indicate there was a significant amount of blood as a result of her injuries.

Evidence photos, viewed by EastIdahoNews.com, showed significant injuries to the victim’s face including a stitched laceration under her eye.

Whittington allegedly told her that she ruined his life and “he was going to get something for it.” The victim told deputies that she had problems with Whittington “going back a long time.”

According to court documents, the victim said one of her sons entered the room and Whittington told her to get him out.

One of her sons later told deputies that Whittington told him to give him his mother’s phone. The victim said Whittington told her, “I’m going to take it so that you can’t call the cops.”

When Whittington finally left, the victim went and got her gun and loaded it.

“A little bit later, mom came in and told us to lock ourselves in the bathroom,” one of the boys said in a written statement. “After a little while she came and told us to run to the car and I grabbed my jacket and boots and ran to the neighbor’s house. There were no keys in the car.”

The victim told deputies that she and her sons ran to her neighbor’s house. She said she didn’t know where Whittington had gone so she had her son’s knock on the door as she stood back with her gun in hand. She said when her neighbor opened the door and let them in, she broke down crying.

After Whittington was taken into custody, his probation officer arrived asking for a urine sample. Whittington admitted to taking methamphetamines and said he would probably test positive for them.

At the time of the alleged attack, Whittington was on probation. He has multiple misdemeanor convictions of telephone use to annoy or harass and trespassing dating back to 2012. He was also convicted of felony burglary, probation violation, telephone use to annoy or harass and a misdemeanor drug charge.

It is unknown if any of these convictions have any relation to the victim in this case. There was a no contact order in place against him, which he was charged with violating in this case.

Whittington is facing one count of felony rape, two counts of felony aggravated battery, one count with a deadly weapon enhancement and one count with a severe bodily harm enhancement. He is also facing one felony count of destruction of a telephone, two misdemeanor counts of violating a no contact order and four other misdemeanor charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 11 and could face up to life in prison if convicted.