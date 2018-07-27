Truck crashes into van pulling portable toilet

CHUBBUCK — A vehicle towing a portable toilet was involved in a crash on Yellowstone Avenue Friday morning.

The driver of a truck rear-ended the van towing the portable toilet, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The toilet was damaged and tipped over onto the truck that hit it.

Chubbuck police say one person was taken to Portneuf Medical Center and two others suffered possible injuries but did not require serious medical attention.

Chubbuck Police continue to investigate the crash. Names have not been released and the driver of the truck may be cited.