Two people arrested after string of Cabela’s burglaries

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of burglaries in Ammon and in Utah.

Police reports show that at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop in the Love’s Travel Center parking lot on 45th W. on a vehicle that had been speeding on 65th S.

As the deputy contacted the female driver and male passenger he observed behavior consistent with being intoxicated and smelled the odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle. The female driver at first provided a false name to the deputy but was eventually identified as 21 year old Janae R. Maxey of Atlanta, Georgia. The male passenger admitted to the deputy that he had smoked marijuana and was detained, he was later identified as Robert L. Montgomery, 50 of Buffalo, New York.

Robert L. Montgomery and Janae R. Maxey

As other deputies arrived on scene they discovered Maxey and Montgomery, along with the rental vehicle they were driving, matched the description of suspects in a burglary that had just occurred at the Ammon Cabela’s store as well as burglaries earlier in the day at the Cabela’s stores in Farmington and Lehi, Utah.

In those cases large amounts of merchandise were taken out of the store amounting to several thousand dollars in each case. Deputies found evidence and a large amount of merchandise matching pictures and descriptions of the stolen merchandise from those stores inside Maxey’s and Montgomery’s vehicle. A Bonneville County K-9 dog also assisted in the discovery of a small amount of marijuana that the suspects attempted to discard while on the stop.

Maxey and Montgomery were placed under arrest and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property. They were also booked for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and work with other law enforcement agencies where some of the recovered property was stolen from. It is believed that some of the recovered property may have been taken from other stores and detectives are researching other cases from around the region for possible connections.

It’s estimated that approximately $7,700 in merchandise was taken from the Ammon Cabela’s store, approximately $8,800 in merchandise from the Farmington, Utah Cabela’s store, and approximately $8,000 in merchandise from the Lehi, Utah Cabela’s store. Most of the merchandise was recovered during this traffic stop.