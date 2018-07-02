UPDATE: Fire causes $100,000 in damage to Idaho Falls home, cause still under investigation

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On July 2 at 3:06 PM, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Susanne Avenue for a 2nd-alarm fire.

Heavy black smoke and flames were coming from the backyard of a single-story home when firefighters arrived. Power lines at the back of the home were also involved. The fire quickly moved from the backyard into the eaves and attic of the home.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire that was in the attic, as well as the fence and items in the backyard, including vehicles, lawn mowers and propane tanks. Inside the home, firefighters performed a knock down of the ceiling and began an overhaul to check for hidden fire extension. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding structures in the area, including other homes and an LDS Church to the west.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Reportedly, there were family members inside the home when the fire started who self-evacuated. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Four engines, three ambulances, a battalion chief and four other department chiefs responded to the fire. Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power were also called to the scene to turn off utilities. Law enforcement closed off 12th Street and surrounding side streets for approximately two hours.

The damages are estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.