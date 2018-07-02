UPDATE: Fire started in backyard shop, spread to home and attic

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters continue to battle a fire that began in the backyard of a home on the 1200 block of Susanne Avenue Monday around 3 p.m.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles as the fire spread from a shop in the yard to the home and into the attic, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

“There was a bunch of stuff in the backyard and power lines did catch on fire. That created some popping noises and explosions,” Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Nobody was inside the house and no one was injured, according to Fire Chief Dave Hanneman. At least five fire engines and two ambulances were called to the scene.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire. The public is asked to avoid the area.

