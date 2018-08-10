10-year-old boy injured by bear in Yellowstone National Park

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a family of four from Washington encountered a bear half mile up the Divide Trail, southeast of Old Faithful.

The son, 10, ran away from the bear when it charged out of vegetation towards the family.

The bear chased the boy and knocked him to the ground.

The parents effectively deployed bear spray about five feet from the bear’s face. Thereafter, the bear shook its head and left the area.

After the incident, the family walked back to the trailhead, drove to the Old Faithful Ranger Station, and were directed to the nearby clinic.

The 10-year-old suffered an injured wrist, puncture wounds to the back and wounds around the buttocks. He was transferred to the Big Sky Medical Center.

Law enforcement and bear management staff responded immediately to the area and are currently investigating the incident, including looking for sign that would identify the bear species.

The Spring Creek and Divide trails are temporarily closed.

All of Yellowstone National Park is bear habitat, from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful. Please prepare for bear encounters no matter where you go. Reduce your risk of a bear encounter by carrying bear spray. Be alert, make noise, hike in groups of three or more, do not run if you encounter a bear and stand your ground if charged by a bear. Learn more here.

There has not been a reported bear attack in Yellowstone since 2015. On average, one bear attack per year occurs in the park.