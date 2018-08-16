Adult novelty store now open inside old restaurant in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The building formerly occupied by Bubba’s BBQ at 118 1st Street in Idaho Falls is now the home of adult lingerie and novelty store Adam & Eve.

Adam & Eve opened their doors for the first time Wednesday. Manager Kraig McGee III tells EastIdahoNews.com it was the best opening day they’ve ever had for an Adam & Eve location.

“It was constant traffic all day long. From the moment we opened at 10 a.m., there were two or three people waiting outside. I made the last sale at 10:05 p.m. It was an exciting day.”

McGee’s parents, Kraig Jr. and Kara McGee, opened the first Adam & Eve store in Nampa twelve years ago. At the time, Kraig Jr. owned a strip mall in Nampa. When the recession hit, he couldn’t find any tenants to rent the space. Kraig Jr. felt opening an Adam & Eve store was a good fit.

“From one perspective, it was recession-proof. I also had a friend in Las Vegas who got me interested in the idea,” says Kraig McGee Jr.

Adam & Eve was founded by Phil Harvey in 1972 and began as a catalog business. It transitioned to an online business before becoming a franchise. The first brick-and-mortar location opened in 2006. Kraig Jr.’s store in Nampa became the second location the following year.

Prior to Adam & Eve, Kraig Jr. owned Dudley’s restaurant in Pocatello and a commercial real estate business. Kraig Jr. and his wife opened a Pocatello Adam & Eve store in 2014.

The Idaho Falls store carries a wider selection of products than competing companies, according to Kraig III. Their products include lingerie, toys, games, lubrication, oils, and condoms.

“The (Idaho Falls store) will be a very ‘soft’ store for us, so we will not be carrying any movies, magazines, or anything that is overly explicit in nature,” according to a job posting. “Seventy-five percent of the store will be goods that you can find in stores that you don’t have to be 18 to enter.

Kraig Jr. says the reason for softer products is due, in part, to a city ordinance that prevents them from selling anything pornographic.

“Idaho Falls is a little more conservative than Portland, Oregon. Our store in Portland is a completely different store than Idaho Falls or Nampa. We try to tailor it to the community.”

The Pocatello store is the most hardcore adult store of any of their locations, Kraig Jr. says.

The McGees are currently looking for sales associates at their Idaho Falls store.

The new Idaho Falls location is the eighth Adam and Eve store nationwide and the fifth in Idaho. The McGees expanded to Coeur d’Alene in 2009, and Boise in 2010. There are other locations in Washington, Oregon and Colorado.

Adam and Eve is open to customers 18 and older. Their hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

“We are super excited to be in Idaho Falls. The reception has been welcoming. The people here are great, friendly. We were born and raised in Idaho and we’re grateful people are open to our concept,” Kraig Jr. says.

To learn more, visit their website or Facebook page.