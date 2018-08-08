Bush, The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots coming to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Three of the most legendary bands in rock – Bush, The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots – are coming to eastern Idaho for the ‘Revolution 3’ tour.

The 20-city outing produced by Live Nation marks the first time that these forces of rock music will hit the road together. The tour kicked off July 18 in Nashville, TN, and will make stops at iconic amphitheaters and arenas across North America before wrapping September 1 in San Bernardino, CA.

On ‘Revolution 3,’ these world renowned, multi-platinum selling bands will create an unforgettable night of music, with each group taking the stage in a different order on every stop of the revolving headline tour. Fans of the award-winning bands can expect a full set of music by each group and a night of hit songs spanning generations from the three acts sharing one stage for the epic run of shows.

“Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humor,” Billy Duffy of The Cult said. “I am looking forward to this amazing tour with STP and Bush knowing we will all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!”

“It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the Gents from The Cult and Bush,” said Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots. “Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y’all soon.”

“It’s going to be a great summer with STP and The Cult, two bands built on great rock songs,” says Bush vocalist Gavin Rossdale. “See you all out there.”

“This was a chance to put three great headliners together on one tour,” Rick Franks, Live Nation Regional President of North American Concerts. “Something that would give the fans an unforgettable night out.”

‘Revolution 3’ will stop in Pocatello at the Portneuf Health Truth Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 23. Click here to purchase tickets.