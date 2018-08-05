Hawk responsible for Sunday’s power outage, officials say

IDAHO FALLS – Blame it on the bird.

That’s the official word on what caused the power outage Sunday afternoon that impacted 3,000 customers throughout eastern Idaho.

Earlier, we reported the outage was caused by a downed power line.

According to a Rocky Mountain Power spokesman, a hawk got into a transmission line, which caused a short in the line.

Because of the short, heat burned through the transmission line and fell onto the distribution line.

As a result, power could not be distributed which caused the outage.

Power is back on and fully restored, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s website.