I-15 truck crash cleared; driver cited for having open container of alcohol

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Thursday, August 30, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 116, north of the Sunnyside exit, in Idaho Falls.

Macario G. Leal, 44, of Idaho Falls, was traveling northbound on I-15 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a Nash camp trailer towing Big Bubba utility trailer with a 2018 Polaris UTV Razer on the back. Leal lost control of the Silverado.

The Silverado and utility trailer came to rest on their top and the camp trailer on its side.

Leal was cited for an open container of alcohol and the case is being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney to review for additional alcohol charges.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for one hour and forty-five minutes with right lane being blocked for an additional forty-five minutes.

Idaho State Police would like to remind motorists not to drink and drive.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck pulling a camp trailer overturned on Interstate 15 near Sunnyside Road Thursday evening around 6:40 p.m. leaving traffic completely blocked in the northbound lanes.

Witnesses say it originally appeared to be a semi truck involved in the crash. It’s unknown if anyone was injured but emergency crews were on the scene within minutes.

A tow truck arrived to remove the truck and camper around 7:30 p.m. If you are traveling on I-15, be prepared for delays and try to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.

Courtesy Sheldon Furniss