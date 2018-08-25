Indian Relay National Championships to kick off Eastern Idaho State Fair

Share This

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT – And they’re off.

“The Fastest Sport at the Fair” returns to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Grandstand — Pari-Mutuel Racing and the Indian Relay National Championships – to kick off this year’s festivities, once again presented by Fort Hall Casino.

Experience the amazing speed of the Quarter Horse and the driving finish power of the Thoroughbred right here at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Horsemen from around the Intermountain West will be bringing the best horses in our region to go head to head in daily racing. Bring your family and friends and be Happy Together at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Pari-Mutuel Racing – a betting system in which all bets are placed together in a pool and shared among all winning bets – will kick-off on Sunday, September 2, and will continue on Monday, September 3, as well as Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8. Post time is noon, with eight pari-mutuel races and three Indian Relay races scheduled after the 4th, 6th, and 8th Pari-Mutuel Races.

Pari-Mutuel Racing attracts all types of fans – from spectators to novice and serious bettors. Anyone over the age of 18 can place a bet. The Race Track’s official program, available for $3, will provide information on each race and each horse, so fans can place their wagers on horses they think are most likely to win, place or show.

The Pari-Mutuel races include the return of the always popular and dangerous Indian Relay National Championships. Indian Relay Races are a centuries-old tradition of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. This adrenaline-fueled sport originated on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation over 100 years ago. This legacy has been passed down through the generations, to include families competing today whose predecessors were part of the origination. The Indian Relay teams consist of three horses, 1 rider, 1 mugger (catcher), and 2 holders. The rider must complete a lap around the track at full speed, bareback, then arrive along the grandstand, dismount the running horse at full speed, and mount the next horse for the next leg, all without assistance from his team. Those switches along the grandstand are the most important parts to the race.

Admission to the Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing and Indian Relay National Championships costs just $4 for persons over the age of 5. This is in addition to gate admission. Purchase admission to the horse racing at the ticket windows along the Grandstand. Indian Relay Races will also be held on Thursday, September 6, from noon – 1:30 pm. Admission to this event is FREE on Thursday. For the safety of the horses and the jockeys, the races may be canceled due to heavy rain. Text WIN to 91011 to receive a text message in the event of cancellation.

Make plans to attend our other daytime grandstand events, FREE after paid gate admission thanks to Portneuf Health Partners.

Monday, September 3 – Friday, September 7



Horse Hitches, 9 am, Infield Tuesday, September 4

Team Penning, Branding, & Sorting, 8 am, Grandstand Arena

Team Penning, Branding, & Sorting, 8 am, Grandstand Arena Wednesday, September 5

Barrel Racing, 8 am, Grandstand Arena

Horse Pulling, 1 pm, Grandstand Arena

While you are enjoying these great events, please remember to keep the fair smoke-free. This is the 9th year of having a smoke-free policy, with designated smoking areas for those choosing to smoke or vape on the Fairgrounds. The Fair’s goal is to have a healthy, family-friendly fairgrounds for the thousands of attendees.

“Attending the fair is a fun family experience for people of all ages,” says Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “Limiting exposure to secondhand smoke makes a more enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.”

Advantages of this smoke-free policy include: 1) a healthier environment for fair attendees, 2) the elimination of cigarette butts scattered around the fairgrounds, and 3) the reduction in safety hazards. If you would like to smoke while at the fair, please remember to smoke and vape only in the three designated areas: the pari-mutuel betting and the two beer gardens.

Come be Happy Together at the Eastern Idaho State Fair August 31 through September 8. Complete schedules and 2018 Fair information can be found on their website or by calling (208) 785-2480.