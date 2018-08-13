Judge dismisses most of sex assault lawsuit against LDS Church, ex-MTC president

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A federal judge has dismissed all but one of a Colorado woman’s legal claims that she was raped 34 years ago while serving as a missionary at the LDS Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

McKenna Denson sued the LDS Church and former MTC president Joseph Bishop for sexual assault, fraud and emotional distress.

According to KSL, U.S. District Judge Dale Kimball found that Denson’s claims against Bishop had expired under Utah’s statute of limitations.

The judge also threw out Denson’s claims against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for sexual assault and emotional distress on the same grounds, along with her request for an injunction requiring the church to change its policies on reporting suspected sexual assault or abuse.

Kimball did uphold a fraud claim against the LDS Church and Denson’s lawyer is pleased the lawsuit can move forward.

“While we are disappointed that the claims against Mr. Bishop were dismissed because of the statute of limitations, we are pleased that the fraud claims against the church continue,” he told KSL.

