Local restaurant closing for remodel project

POCATELLO – A local restaurant is closing in Pocatello, but don’t worry, it’s only closing for a couple of weeks.

Head chef Scott Baker is preparing meals in the kitchen at the Bridge in ‘Old Town Pocatello,’ but soon he’ll trade in a paring knife for a putty knife.

Just a little over a year in their new location, the Bridge will be closed down for remodeling and renovations.

During that time, Bridge employees will still be at work, but just with different duties.

Chef Baker will be stirring up some new flavors for their new revamped menu.

“Something different that no one else has. Something unique,” says Chef Scott Baker, Head Chef, The Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Bridge owners say other employees will be busy helping with the changes they’re making.

“They’re excited about it, so as much as we can keep them at work and give them the hours that they need, that’s the way we’re going to do it,” says Lisa Willmore, The Bridge Owner.

Right now the Bridge’s outdoor back patio is a work in progress, but they say when they re-open again, it will be an oasis for customers to drink and dine in.

“We’ll make sure it’s comfortable. It feels like an ‘Old Town’ feeling. You have a view of the railroad tracks like we did at our old location, so hopefully that will motivate people to come back, the people that we did lose to our old location with the patio there, hopefully we’ll see them faces back,” says Willmore.

Along with the new outdoor patio area, owners say many of the new changes will include opening up a tap room, new interior design, creating a new menu, but keeping the most popular food items on their new menu.

Swing dancing, jazz night and wine tasting will all still be part of the Bridge experience, with scotch and whiskey tasting soon after.

“We’re trying to give it just a whole different feel, more of a downtown feel, more of a higher end restaurant feel,” says Willmore.

“I’m very excited. More things for the community, trying to build the downtown area,” says Chef Baker.

The Bridge officially closed Saturday for the remodel and they hope to re-open by August 20th.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.