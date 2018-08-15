Man who molested two 9-year-old girls to satisfy ‘his needs’ sentenced to 24 years

BLACKFOOT — A man who sexually molested two young girls was sentenced to 24 years in prison Tuesday.

Jeffrey D. Beasley, 61, was sentenced to four years fixed with 20 years indeterminate. In the probable cause statement, Beasley told investigators he did it because he “has needs” and “the girls did not mind.” Both girls are 10-years-old now. Beasley abused them from 2016 to 2017.

“It is really hard for me to fall asleep at night,” one of the victim’s said in her victim impact statement. “I wake up in the night and feel scared. When I do wake up in the night, I don’t want to get out of bed because I’m scared that he will be there.”

Beasley’s defense attorney Stephen Hart argued Beasley has no criminal history whatsoever and is a very low risk to reoffend. Hart recommended a withheld judgment with 10 years of probation.

“These types of actions have not happened, in my life prior to this,” Beasley said according to the presentencing investigation.

Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Paul Rogers said Beasley may not previous convictions, but he does have a history of sexual deviancy according to the presentencing investigation.

“He admitted to lifting the panty waistband of a 6-year-old … while she was sleeping and he looked at her,” Rogers read from the presentencing investigation. “He admitted to having sexually molested two, 5 and 6-year-old, sisters when he was 12-years-old. As a teenager and into his late twenties he admitted to bestiality with horses and cows. At the age of 59 or 60, admitted to trying to touch another 5 or 6-year-old girl but he stopped when the 5-year-old said she wasn’t supposed to let men touch her privates.”

Rogers also brought up the things Beasley said he was worried about as a result of being convicted.

“I’m worried about my health and I’m worried about my right to bear arms,” Rogers read Beasley’s statement from the presentencing investigation. “I don’t want to have to register as a sex offender. Forty-five days is enough time.”

Rogers recommended a 21-year sentence with six years fixed and 15 years indeterminate.

“I have suffered dearly for my actions,” Beasley said in his statements during sentencing. “I have done some foolish, irresponsible, thoughtless and selfish things. Things that I am embarrassed about and very sorry for.”