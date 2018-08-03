Teen discovers stranger in her home who tells police he’s been high on cocaine for 3 days

IDAHO FALLS — A teenage girl was shocked to return home Thursday night and find a stranger standing at the top of her stairs.

He took a banana, asked about some shoes, then left the house and was taken into custody a short time later.

Dyreth Vongmany was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance in a public place, felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful entry, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, possession of a controlled substance and resisting or obstructing officers.

Police reports obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show officers were called to Spring Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man yelling at houses and acting strange.

When police arrived, they encountered Vongmany and he asked officers to give him a ride home.

“I observed the male’s statements were suspicious and he continued walking north on Spring Creek Drive. At that time I wasn’t sure if the male had mental impairments or was on drugs,” the police report reads.

Officers learned Vongmany was the suspect of a burglary that had occurred at a home on the 1200 block of East Sunnyside Road owned by Rachel Voss.

“We went fishing and had only been gone for maybe 30 minutes. Our oldest daughter was gone shopping and would be home anytime, so we didn’t lock the door,” Voss tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our 16-year-old came home and the guy was already inside. He didn’t have a shirt on and told her he was getting something for his dad – our neighbor. The guy went into our basement for a few minutes and was carrying what appeared to be a light cover. He came back upstairs and went into the kitchen and grabbed a banana. He then told my daughter he had gold in his pockets. He left with the light cover and banana and jumped the fence.”

Police approached Vongmany and “he stated that he had been high on cocaine for the last three days,” according to the police report. Vongmany told officers he had cocaine in his garage and police drove to the home where they found 11.2 grams of the drug.

Marijuana and paraphernalia was also found at Vongmany’s home, according to police, along with another white substance that needed to be sent to the state forensics lab.

Vongmany was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he allegedly refused to get out of the patrol car. Jail deputies eventually went outside and Vongmany became cooperative, according to the police report.

Voss is thankful the police responded so quickly and that the situation ended peacefully.

“My daughter was traumatized and we realize it could have been a lot worse,” she says. “He is lucky I wasn’t there or I would have probably shot him.”