Website ranks CEI best community college in America

IDAHO FALLS — A national financial website has ranked the College of Eastern Idaho as the best community college in the country.

SmartAsset analyzed data on 798 two-year institutions to identify the best community colleges and CEI took the top spot.

According to the website’s findings, 71 percent of CEI students either graduate or transfer to a four-year institution. The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System also reports that the college has a student-to-faculty ratio of four.

Other community colleges in the top 10 include:

2. James Sprunt Community College. Kenansville, North Carolina

3. Pamlico Community College. Grantsboro, North Carolina

4. Arkansas State University at Mountain Home. Mountain Home, Arkansas

5. East Mississippi Community College. Scooba, Mississippi

6. Cape Fear Community College. Wilmington, North Carolina

7. Montgomery Community College. Troy, North Carolina

8. Roanoke-Chowan Community College. Ahoskie, North Carolina

9. Western Piedmont Community College. Morgantown, North Carolina

10. Pierce College-Puyallup. Puyallup, Washington

More details on the study can be found by clicking here.