1 fatally shot at Salt Lake City parking garage

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One person died after an argument led to gunfire at a parking garage in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to 55 E. Exchange Place about 12:40 a.m., according to Salt Lake police Lt. Justin Hudson. They found that two groups of people had gotten into an altercation in a nearby bar, then both groups moved to the garage.

At some point, shots were fired by members of at least one group. One person was hit and died at the scene, Hudson said.

Information about the victim and the individual or people responsible for the shooting was not immediately available.

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.