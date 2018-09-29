BREAKING: Two men killed in Wyoming trench collapse

Share This

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming – A trench collapsed in Indian Springs Friday afternoon, trapping and killing two men.

The victims have been identified as Juan Baez-Sanchez and Victoriano Garcia-Perez. Initial investigation indicates the most likely cause of death to be suffocation.

“This was a very tragic accident, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr said in a statement.

The men were both workers at a residential construction site at 120 S. Indian Springs Drive.

This article was first published by Jackson Hole News & Guide. It is used here with permission. To read the full story, click here.