Dozens of people in Utah sick with norovirus after church party

OGDEN, Utah — About 40 to 50 people are sick with norovirus after a group in Ogden, Utah met for a church party over a week ago, officials said.

The local health department received reports of the illness Aug. 22 and have interviewed those involved with the initial outbreak, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department director Brian Bennion.

A restaurant catered the church party, but Bennion said the health department has ruled out the catered food as the culprit. No one else in the community has fallen ill with the virus.

“We’ve been interviewing people … to try to determine if there was a particular food involved,” Bennion said. “There were foods that were bought at the store, and then foods that were prepared at home. We’re trying to work through that.”

Norovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and body aches, he said. The virus could have easily been transferred through a contaminated surface, infected person or other food brought to the event.

No one has gone to the hospital yet, but Bennion urged those in the area and beyond to be careful and practice good hygiene. He also suggested thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables and sanitizing hands as much as possible.

There is no treatment for the virus, but the illness usually runs its course in one to three days. Infected individuals should try to stay hydrated, Bennion said. Those who recover from the virus should clean the areas they touched while sick with a bleach formula.

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.