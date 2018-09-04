Fire danger in Yellowstone returns to high

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – With continued warm and dry weather across the park, Yellowstone’s fire danger is now HIGH.

There are currently no fire restrictions in the park. As always, campfires are only permitted in fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning: soak, stir, feel, repeat.

To learn more about current fire activity in the park, visit their website.