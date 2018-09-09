Five Guys, pizza, chocolate, student housing and more. Phase 2 of Hemming Village is ready to open.

REXBURG — Hemming Village has announced the grand opening of phase II of their project containing commercial, retail, and housing space in Rexburg.

The entire project is home to 47,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Tenants include Five Guys, Righteous Slice Pizza, ICCU, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Grifols & Navex Global.

14,000 square feet will belong to Grifols, the popular plasma donation center, whose corporate office is in Barcelona, Spain. Navex Global will occupy 22,000 square feet. Navex Global also has offices in Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Portugal and England.

The Cedars Women section of BYU-Idaho approved housing will be home to 444 beds. There will also be 53 units of community housing located above the commercial and retail spaces.

The official ribbon cutting will take place in The Cedars Women’s lobby at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. Tours will be available and a light lunch will be served. Parking will be available in the garage. Enter at the 2nd South entrance.