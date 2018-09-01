Gubernatorial candidates make a stop in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Both candidates for governor are visiting eastern Idaho the first few days of September.

Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan is speaking at an event on Tuesday, Sept. 4, in Idaho Falls. The event, sponsored by the Bonneville County Democrats, Dr. Kenneth Krell and Alice Pike will be held at 7711 S. 1 St. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jordan will also take the time to meet and speak with voters during the event. Other candidates such as Secretary of State candidate Jill Humble and Congressional candidate Aaron Swisher will also be attending the event.

“It’s essential for citizens to have a chance to connect with their representatives,” Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Chairwoman, said in a news release. “Our candidates are accessible and interested in hearing what voters want done. This event offers an opportunity to meet candidates face-to-face, hear their ideas, and ask them questions.”

Republican candidate Lt. Governor Brad Little participated in the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade Saturday morning. He is meeting with members of the media until 1 p.m. It is unknown if he has any other plans while he is on this side of the sate.