Man arrested for arson says he started fire to save a hostage

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who was arrested last week admitted he started a fire to get a hostage out of a home on Hoopes Avenue.

Eric Bagge, 40, was arrested for first-degree arson, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver and resisting and obstructing an officer after arson investigators determined a fire was not accidental.

The Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire near 12th street and Hoopes Avenue last Thursday night.

An Idaho Falls Police report shows that Bagge told officers he started bushes on fire with a lighter near some apartments. He told officers he was trying to keep everyone safe. Starting the fire was his way of getting someone out of a hostage situation, Bagge said.

There were four adults and one child inside the home at the time. Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The report shows there had been a disturbance at the home about an hour and a half before the fire occurred. Several men were waving a firearm around and threatening people, according to court documents.

Officers received a voicemail from Bagge the next day saying he had information about drugs, outlaw motorcycle gangs, shootouts and a house being set on fire. In the voicemail, he was checking to see if an 18-year-old and a child had gotten out of the home.

He said he wanted to meet with detectives but did not answer their initial calls back. The report shows police were able to find another voicemail from Bagge saying he wanted to ensure the safety of the 18-year-old and child by getting them out of the home by lighting the house on fire. Officials with the Idaho Falls Fire Department say the blaze started in the bushes and then burned the vinyl fence and siding of the home.

Police contacted Bagge again and met up with him.

When Bagge was asked about the fire, he accused a young man involved in the disturbance of starting the fire. Police attempted to get information for the young man but Bagge could not provide it. He was placed under arrest, refused to comply with officers and put up a struggle while being detained.

Police found Bagge with multiple knives and lighters along with drug paraphernalia. After the arrest, Bagge eventually admitted to starting the fire in order to save a hostage and then told officers he called dispatch to report the fire.

Officers have not released any information about an alleged hostage situation.

The fire damaged bushes, vinyl fencing and siding. There was some smoke damage to the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and kept it from extending into the garage, attic, home and nearby apartment complex. The police report shows that a car in the Shadow Canyon Apartments was damaged by the fire. Damages are estimated at about $10,000.

Bagge was booked to the Bonneville County Jail and was formally charged with felony arson. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

