Pocatello restaurant’s ‘Pay it Forward’ program helps feed people in need

Share This

POCATELLO (KPVI)– It doesn’t get much better than a warm cheesy pizza and one restaurant in Pocatello is making sure everyone has the chance to enjoy a slice.

Afternoons are a busy time for Viallano’s, the Pocatello Italian restaurant run by Lisa and Aaron Villano.

One customer in the fray is Dylan Pratt, who says he comes into the restaurant nearly every day. Dylan benefits from the Villanos’ Pay it Forward program, which lets you pay for pizza for a future customer in need.

“The program’s helped me out like so much because at the beginning of the year, I didn’t have any money at all,” Dylan said.

With the program, Dylan doesn’t have to worry whether he’ll eat lunch that day.

Lisa Villano got the idea for the program after seeing two high school girls pay for a less fortunate student’s lunch, “They [students] come with friends but won’t have any money, so they’ll sit there and just kind of watch.”

To donate, people just have to fill out a paper hearts, stick it on the wall and give a donation to the register.

“Most people who need it just come in and ask,” said Aaron Villano, “And there’s no questions asked. They get food that day in their time of need.”

Donations start at one dollar, but the wall touts all sorts of donations: from 25 slices to 150 slices.

“It’s what we all should do … be involved in our community,” Aaron said, “Be there to help our community member in need.”

One of the biggest donors to pay it forward is Bill Hess. He’s a frequent customer, and says he loves that Villano’s treats the all customers with the dignity they deserve.

“I give money every now and again,” Bill said, “Particularly when I have a grandchild. It’s a good example.”

As for Dylan, he says pay it forward not only keeps him well fed, but teaches him a valuable lesson.

“It kind of brings…a sense of generosity to me,” Dylan said, “Like the saying: ‘if someone gives to you…give back.’”

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.