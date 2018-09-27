Step back in time at the Simon and Garfunkel Story

IDAHO FALLS — A nostalgia fest, authentic, exciting and simply incredible are only a few of the words used to describe the Simon and Garfunkel Story. East Idahoans can be a part of the excitement as the U.S. and Canada tour kicks off in Idaho Falls Friday.

Two 23-year-olds, Taylor Bloom and Ben Cooley, are playing the parts of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel in the show created by UK native Dean Elliott. Not only do the two look the part but they carry the tune of the beloved duo.

“The idea is that when we’re playing, you can just close your eyes and be transported,” Bloom says.

The original Simon and Garfunkel knew each other since grade school and the band debuted in 1964. They split at the peak of their music career in 1970.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story Banner | Courtesy image

“The show takes the audience through the years that Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were performing music together,” Bloom says. “They had a troubled relationship but that’s not what our show is focused on.”

Cooley adds, “Although we do address the breakup in 1970 at the end.”

The songs the originals sang are still kept alive through the hearts of fans and performances. Cooley and Bloom say they play the parts of the famous duo, but they aren’t considered cover artists or a tribute band. They’re best viewed as a celebration of Simon and Garfunkel’s glory days.

“It’s more just like — We love Simon and Garfunkel, you guys love Simon and Garfunkel, let’s all hang out,” Bloom says.

“I think it’s more of a good time than trying to really be any specific thing,” Cooley says.

Ben Cooley playing Art Garfunkel. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

They say impersonations and impressions are definitely not something to expect from the show. When auditioning for the parts, producers did look for some physical characteristics of the young band, and the ability to recreate the bands original sound was key.

“I knew I looked like him (Garfunkel) and I knew I could sing the songs,” Cooley says. “Sounding like them was definitely one of the criteria. Chemistry and how we sound together was part of the mix there.”

“We study pretty hard on how Art and Paul perform. We try to make that authentic. In the show, it’s Taylor and Ben and we’re just excited to be playing Art and Paul,” Bloom says. “We’re excited to be talking about their music, but then when we get to sing, that’s when we really want to sound like them.”

Taylor Blook playing Paul Simon. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Bloom says they love seeing the audience reaction to the songs as fans from the Simon and Garfunkel era seem to relive moments inspired by the music.

“You cannot see Simon and Garfunkel perform,” Bloom says. “I think there are a couple of other Simon and Garfunkel shows, but we have such attention to detail, especially with this new band.”

Catch the performance Friday at the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. Go to the Idaho Falls Arts Council’s website for ticket information.